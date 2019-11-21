News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Boston College Preview

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. It is a big day for the Irish as they say goodbye to the senior class and attempt to complete a clean home slate two years in a row. The Eagles defense should not put up much of a fight while AJ Dillon is a force in the backfield.

