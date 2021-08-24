PODCAST: Intriguing Notre Dame WR Offer; More Recruiting Talk

On Tuesday, August 24, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included potential big recruiting weekends this fall for Notre Dame, the Irish offering an intriguing class of 2023 wide receiver and more.

Embed content not available

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.