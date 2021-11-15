 Improving Irish offensive line key to Notre Dame football's win streak
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 08:43:58 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Improving OL key to Notre Dame football's win streak

Greg Ladky • BlueAndGold
Managing Editor

Notre Dame has won five games in a row. The Fighting Irish defense hasn't given up a touchdown since the North Carolina game.

Tyler Horka joins WSBT Sports Beat Radio to explain the various factors playing into the Irish's surging second half of the season.

