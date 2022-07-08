Podcast: Evaluating Notre Dame's latest commitments and what lies ahead

In a six-day span, Notre Dame football added commitments from 2024 WR Cam Williams, 2023 OT Charles Jagusah, 2023 CB Micah Bell, 2023 WR Rico Flores Jr. and 2023 CB Christian Gray.

So it only made sense for recruiting reporter Kyle Kelly to join Tyler James on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. They discussed Notre Dame's most important commitment of that hot streak, how the Irish cornerback duo of Gray and Bell stacks up, whether Williams or Flores is a better wide receiver prospect, the potential of Jagusah and ND's most important target remaining in the 2023 class.

Then James and Kelly answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:55).