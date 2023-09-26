The pain from Notre Dame's 17-14 loss to Ohio State hasn’t subsided yet, but the Irish can’t spend much time licking their wounds this week. A challenge at No. 17 Duke awaits Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC).

Eric Hansen and Tyler James have started to look ahead at Duke and some more of Notre Dame's future ACC opponents, so they asked ACC Network college football analyst Eric Mac Lain to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Mac Lain, a former Clemson football captain, discussed how Notre Dame's players are likely processing the loss to Ohio State, why they need to bounce back to prepare for Duke, what Duke's weaknesses may be, the offensive firepower for the Blue Devils starting with quarterback Riley Leonard, how good Clemson is this season, the surprise of Louisville's start and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (27:16). Of course, most of those are still about the Ohio State game.

