Podcast: Drayk Bowen on eventful summer and recruiting others to Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s summer has been dominated by football recruiting and baseball news.

That made two-sport star Drayk Bowen, who delivers the pain to running backs and hanging curveballs, the perfect guest for the latest episode of the Inside ND Sports podcast. Bowen is a four-star linebacker from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind., and he’s been committed to Notre Dame’s 2023 class since November.

On the podcast, Bowen discussed his busy summer, new baseball coach Shawn Stiffler, which football recruits he's targeting to join him, how he experienced the coaching transition from Brian Kelly to Marcus Freeman, being a vital part of Notre Dame's top 2023 class and more.

Then Tyler James and Kyle Kelly answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (18:33).