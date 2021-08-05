PODCAST: Discussing Tobias Merriweather’s Commitment To Notre Dame
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Notre Dame landed a commitment from Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM to discuss the big news for the Fighting Irish.
