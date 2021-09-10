PODCAST: Discussing Notre Dame WR depth, defense’s first outing, Toledo
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel hopped on the radio with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Friday morning. They discussed Notre Dame’s wide receiver situation following Lawrence Keys III’s departure and Xavier Watts position switch, who might be called upon more, the offensive line, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s first game and more.
Listen to the segment below:
----
