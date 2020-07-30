PODCAST: Discussing Notre Dame’s New Football Schedule For 2020
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi talk about the latest news regarding Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule, with their takes on whether or not it helps the Fighting Irish’s chances to win a national title. They also discuss Phil Jurkovec’s Instagram message that has Notre Dame fans talking.
You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.