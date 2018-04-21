Ticker
Podcast: Discussing Litchfield Ajavon's Commitment

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

The BGI recruiting staff discusses the commitment of four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon to Notre Dame, what it means for the class and where Notre Dame goes from here at safety.


