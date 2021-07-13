PODCAST: Discussing Jaylen Sneed’s Commitment To Notre Dame
On Tuesday, July 13, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discussed four-star Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed’s commitment to Notre Dame, how it came together and what it means for the Fighting Irish’s 2022 recruiting class.
