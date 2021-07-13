 PODCAST: Discussing Four-Star 2022 Linebacker Jaylen Sneed's Commitment To Notre Dame Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 08:17:19 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Discussing Jaylen Sneed’s Commitment To Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Tuesday, July 13, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discussed four-star Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed’s commitment to Notre Dame, how it came together and what it means for the Fighting Irish’s 2022 recruiting class.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}