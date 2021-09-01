PODCAST: Desmond Howard’s interesting Notre Dame takes, Irish vs. FSU talk
The Irish Huddle makes its return ahead of Notre Dame’s season opener against Florida State.
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discuss a number of Fighting Irish football topics, including Desmond Howard’s interesting predictions on Notre Dame for this season, if the starting five offensive line is a surprise, concerns against Florida State and more.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.