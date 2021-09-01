 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Desmond Howard’s interesting Notre Dame takes, Irish vs. FSU talk
football

PODCAST: Desmond Howard’s interesting Notre Dame takes, Irish vs. FSU talk

BlueandGold.com
Staff
The Irish Huddle makes its return ahead of Notre Dame’s season opener against Florida State.

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discuss a number of Fighting Irish football topics, including Desmond Howard’s interesting predictions on Notre Dame for this season, if the starting five offensive line is a surprise, concerns against Florida State and more.

