The Blue-Gold Game is almost here. We’re closing in on two weeks until the end of spring football at Notre Dame with another transfer portal wave set to hit college football later this month.

The landscape of college athletics seems to be changing by the month as of late, so Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, on the latest episode of the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Dodd discussed the offseason story lines he's most interested in following, what NIL regulation may or may not be coming, Notre Dame's idealistic NCAA proposals, ND's next media rights deal, the gap growing between Big Ten/SEC and the rest of the Power 5, conference realignment, the transfer portal and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:20).