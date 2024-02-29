It wouldn’t be a college football offseason without the threat of constant change to the NCAA landscape. There’s an NIL injuction, the threat of NLRB rulings of athletes as employees, discussions of changes to the College Football Playoff format before the new one has been used and it’s not even March yet.

To discuss these topics, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Dodd discussed the push for more automatic qualifiers for conferences in the College Football Playoff, if Notre Dame should be worried about that model, if the CFP can compete with the NFL for ratings, why conference teams would still be interested in scheduling Notre Dame, what the NIL injuction will eventually lead to, who will decide the future for college athletics and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (19:48).

