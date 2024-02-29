Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Podcast: Dennis Dodd on push for more change in College Football Playoff

Notre Dame last appeared in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2020 season.
Notre Dame last appeared in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2020 season. (Robert Franklin-USA Today Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

It wouldn’t be a college football offseason without the threat of constant change to the NCAA landscape. There’s an NIL injuction, the threat of NLRB rulings of athletes as employees, discussions of changes to the College Football Playoff format before the new one has been used and it’s not even March yet.

To discuss these topics, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Dodd discussed the push for more automatic qualifiers for conferences in the College Football Playoff, if Notre Dame should be worried about that model, if the CFP can compete with the NFL for ratings, why conference teams would still be interested in scheduling Notre Dame, what the NIL injuction will eventually lead to, who will decide the future for college athletics and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (19:48).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement