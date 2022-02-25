Podcast: Dennis Dodd on Notre Dame's staff, USC's future and NCAA landscape

The news cycle around Notre Dame football has finally slowed down with the coaching staff in place and the recruiting dead period not quite over.

That gave Tyler James and Eric Hansen a chance to catch up with Dennis Dodd, a national college football writer for CBS Sports, on some national topics on the latest Inside ND Sports podcast.

Dodd discussed Notre Dame's hiring of Al Golden as defensive coordinator and Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach, USC's future with Lincoln Riley as head coach, the College Football Playoff expansion falling apart, how NIL is impacting the sport, whether Brian Kelly or Marcus Freeman will be more successful in their new roles and more.

Then James and Hansen made some "Place Your Bets" predictions (24:49) before answering questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (31:03).