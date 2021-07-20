PODCAST: Darren Agu Decommits, CJ Williams’ Top Five, Elite 2023 Visitors

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel are back with another episode of Pod Like A Champion.

They discuss the decommitment of three-star defensive end Darren Agu and his flip to Vanderbilt, the Irish’s new offer to 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle Hero Kanu, top-30 wide receiver CJ Williams' top five schools list and the group of elite 2023 recruits who are visiting Notre Dame for its July 27 barbecue recruiting event.

Listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.