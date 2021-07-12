PODCAST: Darren Agu Backs Off Notre Dame Pledge; Jaylen Sneed Preview

On Monday, July 12, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singe r chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discussed the decommitment of defensive end Darren Agu and good news that could be on the horizon Monday evening from linebacker Jaylen Sneed .

Embed content not available

