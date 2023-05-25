Podcast: Cosgrove on Justin Scott and all things ND football recruiting
Eric Hansen and Charleston Bowles talked Notre Dame football recruiting with Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.
Topics included the latest with five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, ND's recent defensive end commitment from Loghan Thomas, O-line coach Joe Rudolph's recruiting prowess, 2025 QB recruiting and the chances of ND's 2024 class to finish in the top 5 nationally.
Then we answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (45:40).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports