News More News
ago football Edit

Podcast: Cosgrove on Justin Scott and all things ND football recruiting

Five-star prospect Justin Scott (left) walks with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during a recruiting visit to Notre Dame back in late March.
Five-star prospect Justin Scott (left) walks with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman during a recruiting visit to Notre Dame back in late March. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Eric Hansen and Charleston Bowles talked Notre Dame football recruiting with Rivals national analyst Clint Cosgrove on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Topics included the latest with five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, ND's recent defensive end commitment from Loghan Thomas, O-line coach Joe Rudolph's recruiting prowess, 2025 QB recruiting and the chances of ND's 2024 class to finish in the top 5 nationally.

Then we answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (45:40).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}