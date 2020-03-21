News More News
PODCAST: Coronavirus Impact On Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall had two visits to Notre Dame set up and both had to be cancelled. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by Todd Burlage of the Blue-Gold Report on ESPN Fort Wayne and Federation Media to discuss the recruiting fallout caused by the Coronavirus, which forced the NCAA to create a dead period through April 15.

What has been the impact of it in Notre Dame football recruiting?


