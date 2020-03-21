PODCAST: Coronavirus Impact On Notre Dame Football Recruiting
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by Todd Burlage of the Blue-Gold Report on ESPN Fort Wayne and Federation Media to discuss the recruiting fallout caused by the Coronavirus, which forced the NCAA to create a dead period through April 15.
What has been the impact of it in Notre Dame football recruiting?
