Notre Dame football beat up on another inferior opponent Saturday with a 56-3 victory over Tennessee State. Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman led the Irish to touchdowns on 11 of the 12 drives he’s played through two games.

Notre Dame will play its first ACC opponent Saturday at NC State (1-0). Elsewhere in the conference, Duke upset Clemson on Monday night. So, Eric Hansen and Tyler James figured it was the perfect time to invite Conor O’Neill, who covers both Wake Forest at Deacons Illustrated and Duke at Devils Illustrated for Rivals, back onto the Inside ND Sports podcast.

O'Neill discussed Duke's upset of Clemson on Monday night, how good Duke truly is, how Mike Elko has changed the program, what Notre Dame should expect from NC State on Saturday, how Hartman has adapted at ND, whether the ACC expansion makes sense, if Clemson's problems are fixable, how Wake Forest will do without Hartman and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (27:21).

