O'Neill discussed Hartman's decision to skip the NFL Draft to enter the transfer portal, his record-setting career at Wake Forest and how he wound up there, if he thinks Hartman can push ND through the College Football Playoff, Hartman's strengths and weaknesses as a player, how Hartman will handle the Irish spotlight and more.

As Deacons Illustrated publisher Conor O’Neill reported prior to Wake Forest playing in the Gasparilla Bowl, Hartman has made the decision to transfer from Wake Forest to Notre Dame. O'Neill broke the news, which took a couple weeks to officially come to fruition , Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to speak to him about the incoming Notre Dame quarterback on the Inside ND Sports podcast.

