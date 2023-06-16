Tyler James returned to the Inside ND Sports podcast for the first time in a month to bring listeners more recruiting coverage with co-host Charleston Bowles.

With the Irish hosting more official visitors this weekend, they invited new Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson onto this week's podcast.

Patterson, whose focus is the Mid-South region, discussed Notre Dame's recent recruiting success in Texas, a pair of 2025 wide receivers (Taz Williams Jr. and Daylan McCutcheon) considering the Irish, his confidence in ND freshman WR Jaden Greathouse, the skill sets of 2024 ND commits Loghan Thomas and Kedren Young, Texas Tech's recruiting relevance, 2025 quarterback target Deuce Knight's potential and more.

Then James and Bowles answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:53).

