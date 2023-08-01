Notre Dame football completed its sixth practice of preseason camp on Tuesday. But before the Irish embarked on another week of camp, the Notre Dame staff was busy Sunday hosting a Grill & Chill recruiting event for the 2025 class. The emphasis on the rising high school juniors continued early Tuesday morning when communication could increase with those prospects.

That's why Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Clint Cosgrove, a Rivals national recruiting analyst based in the Midwest, to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Cosgrove discussed how impressive it would be for Notre Dame to land 2025 offensive tackle Owen Strebig and his potential as a prospect, ND's newest commitment from 2025 running back Justin Thurman, the talent base in St. Louis, the rise of 2025 defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr., 2024 defensive tackle Justin Scott's Ohio State commitment, how elite 2025 wide receiver Talyn Taylor is and what 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight would mean for the Irish.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:58).

