Podcast: Clint Cosgrove on Notre Dame commits and targets in the Midwest

Notre Dame baseball was knocked out of the College World Series with losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, which has given way to Link Jarrett watch with his alma mater Florida State interested in hiring him.

But Eric Hansen and Tyler James were ready to turn the podcast's attention back to Notre Dame football and recruiting. Official visits have slowed down for the Irish, but the program is in position to carry recruiting momentum in both the 2023 and 2024 classes into July.

A number of important Notre Dame targets reside in the Midwest in both of those classes, so James and Hansen wanted to bring on Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove, who's based in the Midwest, to talk about the talent Notre Dame is chasing in the region.

On the Inside ND Sports podcast, Cosgrove shared his evaluations of Notre Dame quarterback commit CJ Carr and defensive end commit Brandon Davis-Swain, if the Irish are pursuing difference makers in cornerback Christian Gray, running back Jeremiyah Love and wide receiver Cam Williams, the talent influx around St. Louis, the impact of NIL on recruiting, if Notre Dame can keep its 2023 class near the top in the country and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:37).