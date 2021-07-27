PODCAST: CJ Williams, Notre Dame Cookout Preview & More
On Tuesday, July 27, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included Notre Dame's pursuit for elite wide receiver CJ Williams, the Irish's Cookout recruiting event on Tuesday and more.
