 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Can Notre Dame Sign A Top-Five Recruiting Class?
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 19:18:38 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Can Notre Dame Sign A Top-Five Recruiting Class?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
During his weekly Monday segment on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer was asked about Notre Dame having a top five class in the recruiting rankings. Singer tackles that hot topic and more.

