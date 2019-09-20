News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 09:06:37 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame Targets At The Georgia Game

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer brings UGASports recruiting writer Jake Reuse on Pod Like A Champion to discuss Notre Dame targets who will be at the monumental showdown in Athens, and Singer runs through new Irish offers and more ND recruiting news.


PROMOTIONS

Save $50 your first year and get $50 of FREE ND gear too! (Promo code: UGAShowdown)

---

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}