PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2019 Defensive Line
Notre Dame's defensive line might hold the biggest key to the team's win-loss record in 2019. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break the unit down.
The discussion begins with overall preseason expectations before diving into a detailed breakdown of what makes the defensive ends so good, and how they can be even better. The show concludes with talk of how important the defensive tackles are to not just the defensive line, but the defense as a whole.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.