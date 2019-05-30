Notre Dame's defensive line might hold the biggest key to the team's win-loss record in 2019. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break the unit down.

The discussion begins with overall preseason expectations before diving into a detailed breakdown of what makes the defensive ends so good, and how they can be even better. The show concludes with talk of how important the defensive tackles are to not just the defensive line, but the defense as a whole.