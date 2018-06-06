Notre Dame plays a challenging 2018 schedule, but it's one the Irish should be able to manage for at least 10 wins if this team is going to be as good as the preseason prognosticators say it will. It won't, however, be easy.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the schedule into three categories: Can't lose games, upset specials and marquee matchups. The BGI staff breaks down who they believe is in each category and why, and what will make a successful 2018 season.