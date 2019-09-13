News More News
PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame Recruits In The Midwest

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer brings on Rivals midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt to discuss Notre Dame's commits and targets in his region, and Singer runs through recent recruiting news and notes for the Fighting Irish.

Helmholdt breaks down why Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson is a five-star, explains receiver commit Xavier Watts' three-star ranking, and much more.


Five-star WR Jordan Johnson committed to Notre Dame in the spring
