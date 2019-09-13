PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame Recruits In The Midwest
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer brings on Rivals midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt to discuss Notre Dame's commits and targets in his region, and Singer runs through recent recruiting news and notes for the Fighting Irish.
Helmholdt breaks down why Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson is a five-star, explains receiver commit Xavier Watts' three-star ranking, and much more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.