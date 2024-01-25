Notre Dame football completed its junior day recruiting event this past weekend, and the Irish coaching staff continues to visit recruits across the country during the contact period. Back on campus, new director of football performance Loren Landow is setting the standard for winter workouts with returning and new players.

The Inside ND Sports podcast guest this week is a returning one, but he always brings a new perspective for Eric Hansen and Tyler James.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) discusses the progress that can be made in winter workouts, how realistic strength/weight gains are, if Michigan would be smart to promote Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh for the sake of continuity, his recruiting visits to Notre Dame, if it's possible to always play the best five offensive linemen, what he thought of Charles Jagusah's starting left tackle debut, the development of three-star recruits and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:14).

