The news of the day, as Eric Hansen broke on Friday morning, is LSU’s Mike Denbrock’s expected return to Notre Dame as offensive coordinator. So that’s obviously the focus of this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

That's also why Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) back onto the podcast.

Morton, whose playing career overlapped with Denbrock's first coaching stint at ND, discussed Denbrock's impending return, his evolution as a coach, how LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' example impacts the potential of new Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, the value of Denbrock's experience and familiarity, how he can help ND's other offensive coaches, the financial alignment behind head coach Marcus Freeman, Denbrock's skills as a recruiter, how the Irish have been rolling on all fronts in the last month and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (37:36).

