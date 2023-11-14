Notre Dame football is done with bye weeks after the Irish (7-3) spent their second bye week recovering from the 31-23 loss at Clemson. Notre Dame has turned its attention to Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest (4-6), in which the Irish will honor their seniors.

To discuss the latest ongoings with the program, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) onto this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Morton discussed the loss to Clemson, if it was a reflection of bigger issues for ND, how he would handle ND's quarterbacks the rest of the season, what he'd like to learn about QB Steve Angeli in the next few games, what is most wrong with ND's offense, dealing with coaching scrutiny as a player, if Sam Hartman should be making more play-calling decisions at the line of scrimmage, ND's offensive line being named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist, expectations for offensive linemen Billy Schrauth and Ashton Craig, evaluations of offensive linemen Zeke Correll and Blake Fisher, preparing next year's offensive tackles and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:-01).

