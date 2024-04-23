The Blue-Gold Game is in the books. A fairly entertaining scrimmage wrapped up Notre Dame’s spring football and will send us into the summer with plenty of reasons for optimism and questions to ponder.

And who better to ponder with than Bob Morton, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman from 2002-06 and a director of regional development for the university. He joined Eric Hansen and Tyler James on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Morton discussed his biggest takeaways from the Blue-Gold Game, his thoughts on the offensive line, how the offensive tackles can improve, who he likes on the Irish line, how good freshman quarterback CJ Carr looks, his expectations for QB Riley Leonard, the impact of a new football facility and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:08).

