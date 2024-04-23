Advertisement
Podcast: Bob Morton on Blue-Gold Game, offensive line improvement

Rocco Spindler (50) and Tosh Baker (79) are among Notre Dame's veteran offensive lineman fighting for starting roles.
Rocco Spindler (50) and Tosh Baker (79) are among Notre Dame's veteran offensive lineman fighting for starting roles.
Inside ND Sports
Staff

The Blue-Gold Game is in the books. A fairly entertaining scrimmage wrapped up Notre Dame’s spring football and will send us into the summer with plenty of reasons for optimism and questions to ponder.

And who better to ponder with than Bob Morton, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman from 2002-06 and a director of regional development for the university. He joined Eric Hansen and Tyler James on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Morton discussed his biggest takeaways from the Blue-Gold Game, his thoughts on the offensive line, how the offensive tackles can improve, who he likes on the Irish line, how good freshman quarterback CJ Carr looks, his expectations for QB Riley Leonard, the impact of a new football facility and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (32:08).

The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.

