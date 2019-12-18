News More News
PODCAST: Analyzing & Recapping ND's 2020 National Signing Day

What is Drew Pyne's outlook as a quarterback on Notre Dame's roster?
What is Drew Pyne's outlook as a quarterback on Notre Dame's roster? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi to talk all things Notre Dame class of 2020 National Signing Day.

They recap the news and notes from the day, discuss who can make an impact this fall for the Irish, talk Drew Pyne and the quarterback situation, scholarship numbers and much more.

