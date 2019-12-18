PODCAST: Analyzing & Recapping ND's 2020 National Signing Day
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer is joined by BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi to talk all things Notre Dame class of 2020 National Signing Day.
They recap the news and notes from the day, discuss who can make an impact this fall for the Irish, talk Drew Pyne and the quarterback situation, scholarship numbers and much more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.