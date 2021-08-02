 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Adon Shuler, What’s Next For Notre Dame’s 2022 Recruiting Board
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 09:24:44 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Adon Shuler, What’s Next For Notre Dame’s 2022 Recruiting Board

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Monday, Aug. 2, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The guys discussed news of a potential new commitment, Notre Dame’s cookout recruiting event last week and the latest on the 2022 board.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}