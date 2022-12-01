Podcast: Adam Gorney on transfer portal activity and ranking players
Notre Dame failed to beat USC in its regular season finale, and the No. 21 Irish (8-4) will learn of their bowl fate on Sunday with the rest of college football.
Not long after the USC game ended, the focus quickly shifted to offseason decisions. Senior cornerback Cam Hart already announced he will be returning for a fifth season. Many more stay-or-go decisions will be on the way for players looking to turn pro or turn to the transfer portal.
The Irish should be in position to add from the transfer portal while also finishing up its 2023 recruiting class. So Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to bring Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney onto the Inside ND Sports podcast to evaluate what's ahead.
Gorney discussed the expanded Rivals coverage of the transfer portal, what his staff uses to rank portal players, who will be the top quarterbacks in the portal, how teams are turning over their rosters with the portal, where Notre Dame fits in the portal picture, if ND will finish with a top five recruiting class in 2023 and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (37:40).
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
