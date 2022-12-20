Podcast: Adam Friedman on the early signing period and portal-palooza
Rivals national recruiting analyst and rankings director Adam Friedman joined the Inside ND Sports to discuss what it's like to cover the early signing period and transfer portal movement at the same time, quarterback Drew Pyne's commitment to Arizona State, the potential of Notre Dame's current and future quarterbacks, how the Irish are recruiting differently under head coach Marcus Freeman, if ND can be nationally competitive without upfront NIL deals, which ND commits he likes the most, the three-star ratings for linebacker Preston Zinter and safety Adon Shuler, his evaluations of safety Peyton Bowen and linebacker Drayk Bowen and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:30).
