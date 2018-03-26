Notre Dame returns two highly productive starters at linebacker in 2018, but both will be manning new positions. It remains to be seen how they will adjust, and major question marks exist behind the starters from a depth and experience standpoint. Notre Dame will also have to find a new rover this season, but the good news is the list of candidates is long and athletic.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the linebacker and rover positions for the spring. They discuss how Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney have to adapt their games to new positions, discuss the depth that must emerge behind them and how Notre Dame might use the rover position in 2018.