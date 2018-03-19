Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 14:35:02 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: 2018 Spring Defensive Line Preview

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame saw a big leap in production from its defensive line in 2017, and it returns all but one rotation player returns in 2018. The Irish have a chance to be much improved up front, and it starts during the spring.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the unit by discussing who returns and what is expected of them in 2018.


