Podcast: Jessica Smetana on Marcus Freeman, Brian Kelly and UCLA-USC news

Soon after Jon Wilner of The Mercury News reported news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024, Tyler James and Eric Hansen recorded the latest episode of the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Jessica Smetana, a Notre Dame graduate and prolific podcast producer/host for Meadowlark Media and DraftKings, provided a break from the flurry of Irish recruiting news following the commitments of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams and 2023 offensive lineman Charles Jagusah and preceding the announcements of 2023 cornerbacks Micah Bell and Christian Gray and 2023 wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Smetana, whose podcast work includes Golic & Smetty, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Off the Looking Glass and DNF, discussed her participation in the Golic Sub-Par Classic, meeting head coach Marcus Freeman, what she thinks of Brian Kelly, expectations for the 2022 season, the bombshell Big Ten news and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:17).