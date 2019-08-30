Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer runs through the recent news and notes on the Notre Dame football recruiting trail and brings on Tom Lemming, co-host of the Lemming Report on CBS Sports Network, to break down the Fighting Irish's football recruits.

Who is the biggest surprise of Notre Dame's 2020 class? Which Irish commits does Lemming rank as five-star prospects? Give a listen to Pod Like A Champion below.

