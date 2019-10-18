Pod Like A Champion: Thoughts On Notre Dame's New Commits
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame's new class of 2021 receiver commitments, Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, and runs through recent news and notes during a busy time for the Fighting Irish.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.