News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 08:53:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Thoughts On Notre Dame's New Commits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame's new class of 2021 receiver commitments, Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, and runs through recent news and notes during a busy time for the Fighting Irish.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}