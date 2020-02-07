Pod Like A Champion: Talking Rankings, Justin Walters, 2021 Recruiting
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses several Notre Dame recrutiing topics, including the new commitment from safety Justin Walters, where the Irish rank in the 2021 team rankings and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.