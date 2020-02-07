News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 09:34:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Talking Rankings, Justin Walters, 2021 Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses several Notre Dame recrutiing topics, including the new commitment from safety Justin Walters, where the Irish rank in the 2021 team rankings and more.

2021 safety Justin Walters pledged to Notre Dame last Sunday.
