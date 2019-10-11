News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 06:55:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Previewing USC-ND Recruiting Weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest on key recruits visiting Notre Dame for its big matchup vs. USC and details prospects he's seen on the road in October.


Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}