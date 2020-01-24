News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: New Notre Dame Offers, Rivals Rankings, More

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through Notre Dame's latest offers during a busy week, answers questions from the message board and gives his thoughts on where the Irish signees sit in the updated Rivals rankings .

Give a listen to the podcast below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame OL signee Tosh Baker fell out of the Rivals100.
Notre Dame OL signee Tosh Baker fell out of the Rivals100. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}