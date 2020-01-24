Pod Like A Champion: New Notre Dame Offers, Rivals Rankings, More
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer runs through Notre Dame's latest offers during a busy week, answers questions from the message board and gives his thoughts on where the Irish signees sit in the updated Rivals rankings .
Give a listen to the podcast below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.