Pod Like A Champion: New FutureCast Pick For ND Target
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer discuss their new FutureCast predictions for recruits picking Notre Dame, the 2020 class as a whole, and take questions from the Mailbag.
To submit future Mailbag questions for Pod Like A Champion, tweet @EJHollandBGI or email staff@blueandgold.com with subject line "Pod Like A Champion."
Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.