News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 15:21:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Pod Like A Champion: Can QB Drew Pyne Make Noise At Notre Dame?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recrutiing insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts about Notre Dame quarterback signee Drew Pyne in light of Phil Jurkovec transfer, plus thoughts on how Irish signees performed in the All-American games, a new FutureCast pick and more.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


What is Notre Dame getting in quarterback Drew Pyne?
What is Notre Dame getting in quarterback Drew Pyne? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}