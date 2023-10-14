No. 21 Notre Dame football (5-2) looks to reverse momentum, Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, when it hosts No. 10 USC (6-0). Before the Irish hit their first of two bye weeks this season, they'll face a high-octane Trojans offense that is averaging a FBS-leading 51.8 points per game under head coach Lincoln Riley. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 50-38-5, and has won five consecutive home games in this matchup. Inside ND Sports spotlights two players from each side who could have a pivotal role in the game's result. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC/Peacock.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame's rushing offense hasn't been successful in recent games but has a favorable matchup against USC's run defense. Arizona rushed for 203 yards against the Trojans last Saturday in a 43-41 USC triple-overtime victory, and Colorado ran for 193 yards the week prior. The Wildcats' longest run went for 42 yards, and they averaged 4.8 yards per carry. That bodes well for Notre Dame's backfield, that has more talent with Love and Audric Estimé. Estimé, the established No. 1 option on the depth chart, should get the bulk of Notre Dame's carries and see his fair share of production in between the tackles and on the goal line. The Irish have increasingly gotten Love involved as the season has progressed, and head coach Marcus Freeman said the true freshman should have the No. 2 role in the tightened running back rotation. His speed and burst have earned him consistent playing time for running backs coach Deland McCullough. Love is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and may eclipse his season-high eight carries on Saturday night, based on Notre Dame's gameplan against USC. If his offensive line wins the battle upfront, Love could gash the Trojans' defense for 20- or 30-yard gains. Through seven games, his longest runs are for 34 yards against Duke and 36 yards against Tennessee State.

Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III

Vyper end Jordan Botelho leads the Irish with two sacks but Cross is the main disruptor for defensive line coach Al Washington. He leads the defense with 42 total tackles — tops in the FBS among defensive linemen — two forced fumbles and one sack. Facing reigning Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the Irish must make Williams feel uncomfortable. According to Pro Football Focus, Cross has an 87.9 pass-rush grade, which is No. 1 on the Irish roster. Botelho and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste are responsible for setting the edges against Williams, but the plan starts with Cross. If he collapses the pocket and wins his one-on-ones against USC's interior offensive line, the Irish should have their best shot at forcing Williams into incompletions and stopping the running back tandem of Austin Jones and Marshawn Lloyd.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams

Williams is one of the faces of college football and gave defensive coordinator Al Golden fits last season with 267 total yards and four touchdowns, including three on the ground. The Trojans' offense is humming, and Williams is responsible for 28 total touchdowns — 22 through the air and six rushing. He's thrown for at least 278 yards in six of USC's seven games and can make every throw with his arm strength and use of different angles. Riley gives Williams freedom to create outside the pocket and runs a spread offense that is predicated on getting the ball to playmakers in space. Notre Dame's cornerbacks were tested against Ohio State and will face another challenge with the speed and yards-after-catch ability of Tahj Washington, Brendan Rice, Zachariah Branch, Dorian Singer and Mario Williams. Utah gave other teams the recipe to slowing USC's offense last season. The Utes let Williams make his plays but were more physical at the line and in the secondary, which resulted in important third- and fourth-down stops. Williams has the tendency to put the offense on his back and create plays on his own, which can lead to Notre Dame forcing turnovers or USC's big highlight plays.

