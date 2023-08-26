The wait is over. College football returns Saturday with a slate of Week Zero games headlined by Notre Dame's season opener against a familiar foe, Navy, in Dublin, Ireland. Head coach Marcus Freeman's second season begins as the Irish break in a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback and new starters on both sides of the ball. Below are four players to watch — two from each team — as they prepare to square off for the third consecutive season. The series skipped a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman

Notre Dame has won five consecutive games in this rivalry and the latest installment serves as the debut of quarterback Sam Hartman, who left his mark at Wake Forest breaking several Demon Deacon records from 2018-22. Now under center for the Irish, Hartman is expected to give Notre Dame's offense a prolific passing attack they've been missing in recent years. He'll have talent at his disposal including wide receiver Jayden Thomas, running back Audric Estimé and tight end Mitchell Evans, but Navy's defense has had ample time to prepare different looks for Hartman. Hartman, a team captain, threw for 38 touchdowns last season and threw over 300 yards in eight of the 10 regular season games he played in. We're not really sure how crisp Hartman's first game will look under offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Gerad Parker, but from the small sample size we got in the Blue-Gold Game, Hartman looked to have built an early connection with the pass catchers. If the Irish hit the ground running, Hartman's talent and experience raise the ceiling of Notre Dame and could be the separating factor if Navy sticks around into the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand

Another team captain, JD Bertrand, has a heightened importance against Navy because of the Midshipmen's unique offense. Although Navy is expected to throw the ball more under new offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut, Notre Dame's linebackers must read and react against the triple-option offense which remains intact. During fall practice viewing, Inside ND Sports saw defensive assistant Max Bullough working with linebackers, including Bertrand, on taking different angles and reading different pre-snap motions in the backfield. Bertrand missed last year's matchup against Navy with injury, but still led the Irish with 82 tackles last season. He'll play a pivotal role in Notre Dame's run defense and its attempt to keep Navy's ball carriers from consistently reaching the second and third levels.

Navy fullback Daba Fofana

Daba Fofana is listed as the starting fullback on Navy's depth chart and returns as the Midshipmen's leading rusher with 769 rushing yards in 2022. He'll get a heavy dose of carries against the Irish, the same defense that he ran for 133 yards and one touchdown against last season. In that contest, Fofana averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Notre Dame must slow him down and not let him pick up momentum throughout four quarters.

Navy linebacker Colin Ramos